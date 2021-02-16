Cortex Price Up 39.6% Over Last Week (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One Cortex coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000447 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cortex has traded 39.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cortex has a market cap of $53.83 million and $11.39 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cortex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00064285 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $427.04 or 0.00886311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006731 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00049115 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004222 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,466.24 or 0.05118635 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00024841 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00016845 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00032651 BTC.

About Cortex

Cortex (CRYPTO:CTXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Cortex Coin Trading

Cortex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cortex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cortex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.