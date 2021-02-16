CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $90.00

CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $90.00 and last traded at $86.96, with a volume of 75088 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.99.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLGX. Truist lowered CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered CoreLogic from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.45.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. CoreLogic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLGX. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CoreLogic during the 3rd quarter worth about $156,602,000. MFN Partners Management LP raised its stake in shares of CoreLogic by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,000 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CoreLogic by 304.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,922,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,998 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of CoreLogic by 493.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 651,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,079,000 after purchasing an additional 541,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CoreLogic during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,972,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CoreLogic Company Profile (NYSE:CLGX)

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

