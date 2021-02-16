Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 17,538 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 81.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,538 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Thunderbird Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth $74,029,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 55.3% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,349,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,245,000 after acquiring an additional 480,778 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,594,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,716,000 after purchasing an additional 332,516 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,168,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 166,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 65,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $72.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.59. The stock has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 0.84. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.70 and a 12-month high of $73.87.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.50 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

In related news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $136,008.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $938,720.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,240,726 shares of company stock valued at $76,305,828. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IBKR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.60.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.