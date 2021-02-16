Convergence Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 51.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,434 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Community Bank of Raymore raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 384,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,334,000 after purchasing an additional 44,964 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 82,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 20,432 shares during the period. Seeyond raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,696 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 192.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 95,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 63,091 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 319.5% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 44,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 33,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on KHC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $35.39 on Tuesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $36.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a PE ratio of -88.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

In other news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti purchased 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,989,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

