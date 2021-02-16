Convergence Investment Partners LLC Reduces Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 81.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,178 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,897 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,259,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 986,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,110,000 after purchasing an additional 113,703 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 7.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 70.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 257.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPSC opened at $110.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.28 and a 1-year high of $118.06.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 11.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

SPSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 18,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,935,432.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,399 shares in the company, valued at $12,786,973.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 10,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total transaction of $1,068,910.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,956.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,157 shares of company stock worth $3,921,682 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

