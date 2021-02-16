Convergence Investment Partners LLC Makes New $227,000 Investment in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,510,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,191,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,790,000 after purchasing an additional 295,744 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 403.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after purchasing an additional 278,850 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 841,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,618,000 after buying an additional 262,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after buying an additional 215,600 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $49.83 on Tuesday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $52.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.92 and a 200-day moving average of $34.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -383.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $3.62. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $168,346.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,823.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 408,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $16,341,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,339,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,699,527 shares of company stock worth $69,075,186 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

THC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

