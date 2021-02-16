Convergence Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 116.9% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $234.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.72.

NYSE CRM opened at $240.37 on Tuesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $284.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.94 billion, a PE ratio of 62.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total transaction of $1,198,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,282,707.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total value of $160,586.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,672,384.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,766 shares of company stock valued at $17,037,252 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

