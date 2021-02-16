Comparing UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) & SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) and SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares UP Fintech and SEI Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UP Fintech 6.71% 4.00% 0.70% SEI Investments 27.06% 26.05% 21.57%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for UP Fintech and SEI Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UP Fintech 0 0 0 0 N/A SEI Investments 0 3 2 0 2.40

SEI Investments has a consensus price target of $64.13, suggesting a potential upside of 11.64%. Given SEI Investments’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SEI Investments is more favorable than UP Fintech.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.9% of UP Fintech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.7% of SEI Investments shares are held by institutional investors. 50.9% of UP Fintech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of SEI Investments shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

UP Fintech has a beta of 2.18, meaning that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SEI Investments has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UP Fintech and SEI Investments’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UP Fintech $58.66 million 67.84 -$6.59 million N/A N/A SEI Investments $1.65 billion 5.03 $501.43 million $3.24 17.73

SEI Investments has higher revenue and earnings than UP Fintech.

Summary

SEI Investments beats UP Fintech on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

UP Fintech Company Profile

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support. The company also provides asset management and wealth management; ESOP management; fund license application, product design, asset custody, transaction execution, and funding allocation; fund structuring and management; and IPO underwriting services. In addition, it offers market information, community engagement, investor education, and simulated trading services. UP Fintech Holding Limited was founded in 2014 and is based in Beijing, China.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Company was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.

