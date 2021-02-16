Comparing ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) & TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD)

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) and TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.7% of ChemoCentryx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of TherapeuticsMD shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of ChemoCentryx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of TherapeuticsMD shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ChemoCentryx and TherapeuticsMD, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChemoCentryx 0 1 6 1 3.00 TherapeuticsMD 1 1 4 0 2.50

ChemoCentryx presently has a consensus price target of $77.13, indicating a potential upside of 25.06%. TherapeuticsMD has a consensus price target of $9.55, indicating a potential upside of 400.00%. Given TherapeuticsMD’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TherapeuticsMD is more favorable than ChemoCentryx.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ChemoCentryx and TherapeuticsMD’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChemoCentryx $36.13 million 118.13 -$55.49 million ($0.98) -62.93 TherapeuticsMD $49.65 million 11.53 -$176.15 million ($0.68) -2.81

ChemoCentryx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TherapeuticsMD. ChemoCentryx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TherapeuticsMD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ChemoCentryx and TherapeuticsMD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChemoCentryx -58.10% -17.23% -11.07% TherapeuticsMD -327.98% N/A -78.47%

Risk and Volatility

ChemoCentryx has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TherapeuticsMD has a beta of 2.19, suggesting that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ChemoCentryx beats TherapeuticsMD on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy. In addition, the company is developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2, which has completed a Phase II clinical trial in diabetic nephropathy and is being developed for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis; CCX507, a second generation CCR9 inhibitor, which has completed Phase I clinical trial; and CCX872, a potent and selective inhibitor of CCR2, which is in phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with stage 3 and 4 pancreatic cancer. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a progesterone-alone transdermal cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone transdermal cream; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch product candidates. The company's clinical development product is TX-009HR, an oral progesterone and estradiol formulation. It also manufactures and distributes branded and generic prescription prenatal vitamins under the vitaTrue, vitaPearl, vitaMedMD, and BocaGreenMD Prena1 brands. The company sells its prescription prenatal vitamin and hormone therapy drug products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

