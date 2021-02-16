Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Short Interest Down 39.1% in January

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 39.1% from the January 14th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CWBC opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average of $8.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.99. Community West Bancshares has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $10.76 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This is an increase from Community West Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares in the third quarter worth $99,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Community West Bancshares by 7,198.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 14,180 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Community West Bancshares by 27.7% during the third quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its position in Community West Bancshares by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 292,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 14,650 shares during the last quarter. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit, as well as cash management products.

