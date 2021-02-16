Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) will report earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Community Healthcare Trust posted earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Community Healthcare Trust.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHCT shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist upped their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,259,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,660,000 after acquiring an additional 306,245 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 568.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 254,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 216,641 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 62.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,032,000 after purchasing an additional 148,843 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,521,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 623,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,365,000 after purchasing an additional 88,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

CHCT traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,055. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $52.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.428 per share. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 96.05%.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

