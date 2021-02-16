Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $76.00 target price on the stock.

CMWAY stock opened at $67.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.98. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $69.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.143 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.37%.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Retail Banking Services, Business and Private Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services and Corporate Centre.

