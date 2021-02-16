Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Commerce Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.86.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

Shares of CBSH opened at $73.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.96. Commerce Bancshares has a 52-week low of $43.34 and a 52-week high of $74.50.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $344.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.85 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.67%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Jeffrey M. Burik sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $155,457.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,649. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David L. Orf sold 2,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $148,321.19. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,981.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,108 shares of company stock valued at $4,337,464. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after buying an additional 38,358 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 45,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 296,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,463,000 after purchasing an additional 13,908 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

