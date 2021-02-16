Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Hits New 12-Month High at $66.19

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $66.19 and last traded at $66.09, with a volume of 57136 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.31.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.79.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $288,933.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $80,535.00. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Comerica by 13.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,402,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,820 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 1,280.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,222,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916,561 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Comerica by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,863,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,821,000 after purchasing an additional 314,595 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Comerica by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,607,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,647,000 after purchasing an additional 106,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Comerica by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,343,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,911,000 after acquiring an additional 267,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

