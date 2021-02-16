Comerica Bank Lowers Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 173.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,887,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,856 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 534.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,073,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 904,078 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,563,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,584,000 after purchasing an additional 726,000 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 32.1% during the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,945,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,602,000 after purchasing an additional 715,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 40.9% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,061,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,287,000 after buying an additional 308,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

HPP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.65.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $24.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $38.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.00, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.61.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $137,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,166,754.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

