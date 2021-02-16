Comerica Bank Increases Stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Comerica Bank grew its position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,309 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 4.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 6,706 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter worth about $965,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 544,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,666,000 after buying an additional 20,779 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on OMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Owens & Minor in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.35.

NYSE OMI opened at $27.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.50. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $31.90. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.65, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26.

In related news, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.11 per share, with a total value of $27,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $146,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,944 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,094.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

