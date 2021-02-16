Comerica Bank Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,514 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth $1,003,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,802,000 after buying an additional 121,707 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth $771,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.70.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $473,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,272. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO C. David Cone sold 34,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,024,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,328,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,553 shares of company stock worth $2,942,610. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $29.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.94 and its 200 day moving average is $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.81. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $31.10.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 3.37%. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

