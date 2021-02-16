Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,524,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,335,910,000 after buying an additional 1,438,605 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,122,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $536,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,840 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,816,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $303,665,000 after purchasing an additional 784,203 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,570,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,768,000 after purchasing an additional 736,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,520,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,612,000 after purchasing an additional 216,335 shares in the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $22.15 on Tuesday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $31.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.07 and a 200-day moving average of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOLD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.71 to $31.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.27.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

