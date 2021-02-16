Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) PT Raised to $72.00

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

COHU has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Cohu from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cohu from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Cohu from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cohu from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cohu has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.00.

Get Cohu alerts:

Shares of COHU stock opened at $50.55 on Friday. Cohu has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.54 and a beta of 1.79.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cohu will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Luis A. Muller sold 25,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $865,063.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,446 shares in the company, valued at $18,371,880.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Luis A. Muller sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $653,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $758,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,240,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 17,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

Further Reading: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.