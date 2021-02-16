Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) PT Raised to $68.00

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

CGNX has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Cognex in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. HSBC raised Cognex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird raised Cognex from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cognex from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.50.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $93.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.25. Cognex has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $101.82. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.67 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cognex will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

In other news, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $784,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $4,024,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Cognex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Cognex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Cognex by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Cognex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

