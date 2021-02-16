Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.81 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) will report sales of $31.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.81 million. Clipper Realty reported sales of $30.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full-year sales of $123.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $121.90 million to $125.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $132.47 million, with estimates ranging from $129.60 million to $135.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Clipper Realty.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.
Shares of CLPR traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $7.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,248. Clipper Realty has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $11.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.00 million, a PE ratio of -25.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average of $6.56.
About Clipper Realty
Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.
