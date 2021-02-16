Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.81 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) will report sales of $31.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.81 million. Clipper Realty reported sales of $30.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full-year sales of $123.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $121.90 million to $125.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $132.47 million, with estimates ranging from $129.60 million to $135.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Clipper Realty.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Clipper Realty by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Clipper Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Clipper Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Clipper Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLPR traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $7.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,248. Clipper Realty has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $11.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.00 million, a PE ratio of -25.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average of $6.56.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

