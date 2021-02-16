CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at HC Wainwright

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $24.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 77.12% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.
NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $28.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $676.50 million, a P/E ratio of -54.29 and a beta of 5.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.34. CleanSpark has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $42.60.
About CleanSpark
CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.
