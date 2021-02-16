CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at HC Wainwright

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $24.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 77.12% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $28.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $676.50 million, a P/E ratio of -54.29 and a beta of 5.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.34. CleanSpark has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $42.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,078,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,023,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in CleanSpark during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CleanSpark by 4,740.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 87,702 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in CleanSpark by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

