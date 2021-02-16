Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC Increases Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 2.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,393,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,471,807,000 after purchasing an additional 93,606 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 5.9% in the third quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 894,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $914,535,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 852,932 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $965,476,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 595,981 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $672,590,000 after buying an additional 207,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 473,208 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,646,000 after buying an additional 53,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,225.00 target price (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,319.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,117.61.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,458.12. The stock had a trading volume of 30,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,700. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,209.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1,070.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87. The company has a market capitalization of $177.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 933.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.30 and a 12-month high of $1,499.75.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

