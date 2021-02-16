Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC Decreases Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC lowered its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,847 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 2.7% of Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FB. Apexium Financial LP grew its stake in Facebook by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 976 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total transaction of $310,602.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.20, for a total transaction of $83,142.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,462.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,430,020 shares of company stock worth $387,539,713. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.41.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $4.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $274.70. The stock had a trading volume of 489,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,712,162. The business’s 50 day moving average is $266.28 and its 200-day moving average is $269.77. The company has a market cap of $782.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

