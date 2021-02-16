Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC Acquires 22,471 Shares of Defiance 5G Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG)

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC raised its holdings in Defiance 5G Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG) by 554.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,471 shares during the quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s holdings in Defiance 5G Next Gen Connectivity ETF were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIVG. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Defiance 5G Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Defiance 5G Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $691,000. Orca Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Defiance 5G Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,266,000. Sonata Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Defiance 5G Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Defiance 5G Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $112,000.

Defiance 5G Next Gen Connectivity ETF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.56. 3,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,059. Defiance 5G Next Gen Connectivity ETF has a 12-month low of $18.66 and a 12-month high of $36.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.04 and its 200-day moving average is $31.45.

