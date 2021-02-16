Citigroup Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF)

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WKCMF. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Wacker Chemie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, November 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Wacker Chemie stock traded down $4.65 on Tuesday, hitting $136.60. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 121. Wacker Chemie has a 52-week low of $34.00 and a 52-week high of $155.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.51.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

