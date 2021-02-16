Citigroup Boosts XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $150.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

XPO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $119.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised XPO Logistics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $111.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.96.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $121.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. XPO Logistics has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $128.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 102.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after buying an additional 26,888 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 7.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,864,000 after buying an additional 17,599 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 40.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 6,848 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 21.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

