Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $163,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 332,794 shares of company stock valued at $13,852,572 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CSCO. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.75. The company had a trading volume of 497,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,500,846. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $197.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $49.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.