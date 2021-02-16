Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Position Cut by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,868 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the third quarter valued at $29,096,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the third quarter valued at about $25,537,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1,387.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 228,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,817,000 after purchasing an additional 213,527 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 386.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,281,000 after purchasing an additional 203,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 40.6% during the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 416,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,073,000 after purchasing an additional 120,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Craig Hallum lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.30.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $89.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.04 and a 52-week high of $103.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.81.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $188,203.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,852.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $56,231.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,107.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,305 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,051. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

