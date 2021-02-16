Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target Raised to C$12.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$12.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CGX. National Bank Financial raised Cineplex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$8.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Scotiabank downgraded Cineplex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Cineplex from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Cineplex from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cineplex from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$11.93.

Shares of CGX opened at C$11.80 on Friday. Cineplex has a 12-month low of C$4.32 and a 12-month high of C$33.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 753.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$747.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.47.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$61.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$70.54 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cineplex will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatres and digital commerce.

