Cincinnati Bell (CBB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect Cincinnati Bell to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter.
Shares of CBB opened at $15.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $774.41 million, a PE ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 0.48. Cincinnati Bell has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $16.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.17.
Cincinnati Bell Company Profile
See Also: Are sell-side analysts objective?
Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.