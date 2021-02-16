CIBC Asset Management Inc Takes $237,000 Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 11.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,053,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $299,434,000 after buying an additional 305,830 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rogers by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 427,319 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Rogers by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 351,081 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,427,000 after acquiring an additional 29,547 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Rogers by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 201,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,232,000 after purchasing an additional 22,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rogers by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 109,303 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 52,913 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total value of $322,623.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,787.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.91, for a total transaction of $707,986.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,378.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,406 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,335 in the last ninety days. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ROG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Rogers from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of ROG opened at $179.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 578.28 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Rogers Co. has a 1-year low of $75.72 and a 1-year high of $184.82.

Rogers Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

