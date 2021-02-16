CIBC Asset Management Inc Makes New $241,000 Investment in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLOW. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPX FLOW during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 44.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the third quarter worth about $180,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

SPX FLOW stock opened at $58.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.13. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.74 and a 12 month high of $63.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $396.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.05 million. SPX FLOW had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. SPX FLOW’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FLOW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX FLOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SPX FLOW has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Food and Beverage, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers, primarily under the, APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

