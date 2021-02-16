CIBC Asset Management Inc Makes New $217,000 Investment in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NeoGenomics by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in NeoGenomics by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in NeoGenomics by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in NeoGenomics by 177.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter worth $811,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

In other NeoGenomics news, insider George Cardoza sold 52,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $2,391,725.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 423,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,152,787.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Bonello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,809 shares of company stock valued at $14,338,460 over the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NeoGenomics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.58.

Shares of NEO stock opened at $59.88 on Tuesday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.47 and a 12-month high of $60.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,995.33 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.02. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

