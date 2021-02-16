CIBC Asset Management Inc Invests $224,000 in AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,245 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 291,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,542,000 after purchasing an additional 27,907 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in AppFolio by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,088,000 after buying an additional 12,804 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AppFolio by 9.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,283,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $181,964,000 after buying an additional 112,602 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in AppFolio by 22.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 75.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

APPF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens assumed coverage on AppFolio in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total value of $55,202.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 18,000 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.04, for a total transaction of $3,114,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,489,229. Insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPF stock opened at $181.50 on Tuesday. AppFolio Inc has a 1 year low of $81.01 and a 1 year high of $186.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.34 and its 200-day moving average is $159.25.

AppFolio Profile

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. It caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections, and MyCase.

