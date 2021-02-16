CIBC Asset Management Inc Invests $221,000 in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $2,975,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,498,412.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 36,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total value of $1,322,806.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,206.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 377,935 shares of company stock valued at $22,512,865 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $85.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.21. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $113.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.23 and a beta of 2.46.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $490.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.12 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SFIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Stitch Fix from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $643.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

