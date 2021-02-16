CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys Shares of 2,641 Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Oshkosh during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 766.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $286,466.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,618,271.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP R Scott Grennier sold 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $106,874.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,536 shares in the company, valued at $394,133.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,680 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,524 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $83.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.13.

Shares of OSK opened at $99.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $46.72 and a 12 month high of $99.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

