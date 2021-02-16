CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) (TSE:CIX) Given New C$21.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) (TSE:CIX) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CIX. Desjardins reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.
CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) stock opened at C$19.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09. CI Financial Corp has a 52-week low of C$10.53 and a 52-week high of C$25.81.
CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) Company Profile
CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.
Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.