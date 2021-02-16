CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) (TSE:CIX) Given New C$21.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) (TSE:CIX) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CIX. Desjardins reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) stock opened at C$19.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09. CI Financial Corp has a 52-week low of C$10.53 and a 52-week high of C$25.81.

In other CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) news, Director William Thomas Holland bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$16.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,437,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 456,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,424,950. Also, Senior Officer Douglas J.R. Jamieson sold 1,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.23, for a total transaction of C$29,306.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,266 shares in the company, valued at C$1,156,461.89. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 350,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,780,075 and sold 5,134 shares valued at $82,770.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

