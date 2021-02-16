Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Receives $30.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.71.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHUY. Wedbush lifted their target price on Chuy’s from $37.50 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Chuy’s in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Chuy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Chuy’s from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ CHUY opened at $41.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.93. The firm has a market cap of $816.75 million, a PE ratio of -94.25 and a beta of 2.05. Chuy’s has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $43.35.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHUY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chuy’s by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,989,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,535,000 after buying an additional 453,311 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Chuy’s by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 504,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,884,000 after buying an additional 276,439 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chuy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,160,000. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in Chuy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,101,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Chuy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $569,000.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

