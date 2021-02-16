Chubb Ltd Invests $98.15 Million in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Chubb Ltd acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,245,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,146,000. Duck Creek Technologies makes up 92.0% of Chubb Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accenture plc purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,090,091,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter worth about $201,715,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter worth about $67,149,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,423,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,631,000 after purchasing an additional 564,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter worth about $24,232,000. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director (Guernsey) Holdings L.P. Disco sold 6,156,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $273,264,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $57.29. The company had a trading volume of 12,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,724. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -527.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.03. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.80 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DCT shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duck Creek Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

