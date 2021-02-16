Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Sets New 12-Month High at $110.85

Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $110.85 and last traded at $110.85, with a volume of 82 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.95.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHH shares. Gordon Haskett upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $88.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Choice Hotels International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 55.59 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.01.
About Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH)
Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.
