Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Sets New 12-Month High at $110.85

Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $110.85 and last traded at $110.85, with a volume of 82 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.95.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHH shares. Gordon Haskett upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $88.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Choice Hotels International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 55.59 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.01.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHH. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,198,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,955,000 after purchasing an additional 666,874 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter worth $30,323,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 226.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 431,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,090,000 after purchasing an additional 299,394 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 452,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,865,000 after purchasing an additional 185,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 579,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,853,000 after purchasing an additional 163,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

