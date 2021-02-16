China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) Short Interest Up 51.8% in January

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, an increase of 51.8% from the January 14th total of 50,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of ZNH stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.65. 838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,741. China Southern Airlines has a 12-month low of $18.45 and a 12-month high of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.46.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Southern Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded China Southern Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded China Southern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded China Southern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZNH. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 61,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 8,947 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 211.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Southern Airlines Company Profile

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

