Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,825 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Chegg worth $7,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,309,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,463,000 after acquiring an additional 257,785 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 228.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,518,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,007 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Chegg by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,189,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,007,000 after buying an additional 560,116 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chegg by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,157,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,717,000 after buying an additional 289,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Chegg by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 789,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,399,000 after buying an additional 327,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Chegg news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 82,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $7,437,711.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 308,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,849,069.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $99,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,140,849.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,058 shares of company stock valued at $16,805,618. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $113.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Chegg, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $113.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.00. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of -567.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHGG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chegg presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.61.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

