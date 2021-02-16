Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 504,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,013,000 after purchasing an additional 130,700 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 44,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 40,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $120.72 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $80.06 and a 12-month high of $139.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.61.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The company had revenue of $563.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHKP shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.57.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

