CHADS VC Tops 24 Hour Volume of $147,357.00 (CHADS)

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One CHADS VC token can currently be bought for about $0.0294 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CHADS VC has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and $147,357.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CHADS VC has traded up 23.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00056666 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.89 or 0.00266693 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00086293 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00076872 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00089625 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $191.00 or 0.00401434 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.00187830 BTC.

About CHADS VC

CHADS VC’s total supply is 62,297,451 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,875,018 tokens. CHADS VC’s official website is chads.vc

Buying and Selling CHADS VC

CHADS VC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

