Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celsion is dedicated to the development and commercialization of oncology drugs including tumor-targeting treatments using focused heat energy in combination with heat activated drug delivery systems. Celsion has research, license or commercialization agreements with leading institutions such as the National Institutes of Health, Duke University Medical Center, University of Hong Kong, North Shore Long Island Jewish Health System. “

NASDAQ CLSN traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,286,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,572,742. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average is $0.86. Celsion has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.42.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). Celsion had a negative net margin of 4,315.00% and a negative return on equity of 104.32%. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celsion will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLSN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celsion in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Celsion in the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Celsion by 161,355.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 674,465 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsion in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Celsion by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 13.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celsion

Celsion Corporation, an integrated development clinical stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

