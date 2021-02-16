Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Short Interest Update

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 438,700 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the January 14th total of 614,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 425,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $27.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cellectis has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $34.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.40.

Get Cellectis alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Cellectis by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 59,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 17,667 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Cellectis by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 48,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 14,569 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cellectis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cellectis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Cellectis by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares during the period. 33.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on CLLS. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); ALLO-501 to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.