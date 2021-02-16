CBIZ (CBZ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect CBIZ to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CBZ stock opened at $27.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. CBIZ has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $28.73.

In other CBIZ news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 15,000 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $378,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 258,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,516,419. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $532,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,111,849.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,300 shares of company stock worth $2,201,261. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company's financial services include accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. Its benefits and insurance services comprise group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services.

