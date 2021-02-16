CBDAO (BREE) Achieves Market Cap of $100,159.35

CBDAO (CURRENCY:BREE) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. During the last seven days, CBDAO has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. CBDAO has a market cap of $100,159.35 and approximately $11,914.00 worth of CBDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CBDAO token can now be bought for $0.0938 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00058207 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $130.44 or 0.00264132 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00087047 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00077075 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00090222 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $211.06 or 0.00427398 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.09 or 0.00180413 BTC.

CBDAO Profile

CBDAO’s total supply is 1,508,819 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,067,840 tokens. CBDAO’s official website is coinbreeder.com

Buying and Selling CBDAO

