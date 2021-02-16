Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 797 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on QCOM. Citigroup cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.81.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $5,516,981.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,116,247.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QCOM opened at $147.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.63. The company has a market cap of $168.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

